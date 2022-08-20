Gaya: It has been only 11 days since the "Mahagathbandhan" led by Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav has come to power, but almost every day their ministers are getting into new controversies.

After Law Minister Kartikeya Singh, Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh, Education Minister Chandrashekhar, and Forest Environment Minister Tej Pratap Yadav, the latest to join the bandwagon is Cooperation Minister Surendra Yadav, who was caught on camera uttering abusing words during a live press conference today.

RJD MLA in Bihar caught abusing on camera, BJP spokesperson jibe's sharing the video

Surendra Yadav, MLA from Belaganj assembly seat of Gaya district, has an image of a 'Bahubali' leader. After getting the ministerial post, the 'Bahubali' leader visited his home district of Gaya on Friday where he used abusive language while responding to a man sitting next to him. "Get your photo clicked but keep your mouth shut, don't give unnecessary knowledge that people think that the minister is bullshit'

The whole conversation got recorded on camera which was later tweeted by the Bihar BJP spokesperson Dr. Nikhil Anand. Taking a jibe at the RJD leader and in a sarcastic manner he said, that the minister's intentions are right and he also takes interest in public grievances, but the man sitting next to him is a fool who is trying to teach a minister publicly, his tweet read.

Further, the BJP spokesperson said, Minister in the Bihar government should be trained on how to talk in the public domain. The Chief Minister is sensitive about these things, so he should have a training session with ministers from the RJD quota. So that the image of Bihar does not get tarnished because of such language.