New Delhi: Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Thursday thanked the people for the victory of the party in four states. Thakur, who is the Minister of Sports, Information and Broadcasting as well as Youth Affairs, said he was grateful for their support to the BJP.

"I want to express my gratitude to the people of all the five states, who showered their blessings on us. Prime Minister Modi's leadership, his image and good governance paved the way for the party to romp home in four states.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath strived for the welfare of the poor, as well as established UP as the second biggest economy in the country", Thakur said and added that Yogi maintained the law and order in the state.

Noting Akhilesh Yadav tried to lure voters by promising the moon, but failed due to his four friends--"terrorists, goons, mafia and corruption--but it seems he has still not learnt lessons ever after the debacle.

The Minister said that BJP's attention in Punjab has been on national security, rather than political gains. Stating that BJP's alliance partners deserted them a few months ago, hence, the party could not win many seats in the state. He also congratulated the AAP for its victory.