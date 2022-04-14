Bettiah: Loha Singh, a mechanic in Bettiah, Bihar made a four-seater mini classic jeep from the bike's engine. The jeep with a 150 cc engine can seat four people and runs for 30 km in one liter of petrol. According to Loha Singh, the jeep can carry up to 10 quintals of goods.

During the lockdown, Loha Singh thought of doing something new and while watching YouTube, fell for the classic jeep. Consequently, he started constructing a jeep, which could run even in narrow streets. Loha Singh took 50 days to finish the four-seater mini classic jeep with help of YouTube.

Loha Singh said that the jeep has a total of 6 gears and can self-start. The power tiller wheels in the Classic Jeep allow it to gallop smoothly on uber bumpy and waterlogged roads. Loha Singh said, "This mini classic jeep runs at a speed of 60 to 70 kilometers per hour with four riders and 10 quintals of weight. A litre of petrol covers a distance of 30 km. The jeep was manufactured in Rs 1.5 lakh.''

''Many customers want to buy the mini jeep but, I refused to sell the Jeep as it was my first build. However, there is a demand for the Jeep in the market. Therefore, there is a plan to make and sell it as well,'' said Loha Singh.

