Mini bus skids off road in J-K, 15 injured
Published on: 1 hours ago |
Jammu: Fifteen pilgrims were injured when a mini bus skidded off the road and rolled down a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said. The accident took place when the pilgrims were en route to Katra from Shiv Khori. The injured passengers have been hospitalised. Locals blamed the bad condition of the road for the accident. (PTI)
