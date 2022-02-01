Dhanbad (Jharkhand): Six people died in an accident during an illegal mining activity in the Nirsa area of Dhanbad on Tuesday. Preliminary information confirms that the accident occurred due to the collapse of three abandoned coal mines in the area. The rescue operation at the site of the accident is still underway, as many are feared to be still trapped under the collapsed mines as confirmed by the officials.

Prem Kumar Tiwari, the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Dhanbad confirmed the recovery of six dead bodies, while one woman was reportedly rescued alive and is receiving treatment. Tiwari, who is monitoring the rescue operation, said the search for the others who might have been trapped is underway. Meanwhile, the recent reports indicate chaos at the site of the accident as some villagers have allegedly run away with a dead body.

Tuesday's collapse is reportedly the third mine collapse. Kapasara outsourcing project was the first to have collapsed around 5 pm on Monday and was followed by Chach Victoriya of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) late on Monday. The most recent incident happened on Tuesday morning at the Gopinathpur open cast mine, where the rescue operation is currently underway, as informed by the officials.

Superintendent of Police (Dhanbad-Rural) Reeshma Ramesan, who is investigating the case, said that she cannot specify the number of villagers involved in the illegal activity and only the coal companies can specify the number. "I can't say much about the number of casualties and injuries. We are verifying the details and would be able to give information only after getting reports. Our teams have rushed there," she added. The officials said that families of the illegal miners are yet to report to the authorities, fearing police action. However, several slippers were found at the entry point of the mines, indicating many had ventured inside. The BCCL said that it will share the details later.

As informed by the officials, the locals had managed to rescue some of the miners before the colliery officials or the police reached the spot. An ECL official stated that the incidents have occurred at its abandoned mines and so the matter came under the purview of the district administration. "There is no such information (or collapse) in our working mines. The collapse might have happened due to illegal activities in the abandoned mines. We are not in a position to tell about the number of villagers trapped," he added.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said in a tweet, "Some casualties have been reported from the coal mine located in Nirsa, Dhanbad. The district administration is actively engaged in rescue and relief work. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the family to bear this difficult time of grief. Help is being provided to the injured."

Meanwhile, Nirsa MLA Aparna Sengupta, who reached the spot, took a jibe at the Hemant government saying that illegal excavation is continuing in the area indiscriminately since the formation of the Hemant Soren Government. "The mafia is carrying out fearlessly and the administration is keeping mum. Poor people are resorting to illegal activities to win some bread and butter but it is costing them their lives. Who should be held responsible for this?" she asked.

Read: Telangana: 4 workers die in underground coal mine mishap