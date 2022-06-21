New Delhi: Two days after they ruled out the rollback of the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme despite widespread protests, the three services of the military on Tuesday again asserted that the scheme was aimed at bringing down the age profile of the armed forces.

"Aginpath scheme balances three things, first youthful profile of the armed forces, technical savvy and adaptable people joining the Army, third makes the individual future-ready," Lt Gen Anil Puri, Addt'l Secy, Dept of Military Affairs, said during a press conference here. He said that there was no change in the recruitment process. "The regimental process will be unchanged... We will take an undertaking and aspirants have to submit a pledge that they were not involved in any arson or vandalism," he said.

"With Agnipath, we give the country's youth a chance of deshbhakti (patriotism)," he said. No other country in the world has the demographic dividend as that of India, the officer said. "50% of our youth is under the age group of 25 years. Army should make the most of it. We have to be reflective of this demographic dividend," Lt Gen Puri said.