Bareilly: The military intelligence on Wednesday arrested Sunil Yadav alias Shiva, a resident of Vijaypur Bhikhanpur village of district Firozabad, on charges of breaching army security through fake identity cards. The accused reportedly used to put photos of himself in army uniform on Facebook claiming to be an army officer. The police seized six of his bank accounts through which he was being provided funds.

According to reports, the police have recovered a fake army ID card along with foreign currency, photographs in army uniform, and a fake Aadhar card. The military intelligence reached out to him through Facebook where he had posted several pictures in army uniform at different locations. The police are further investigating the link to the six bank accounts and the source of his funds.

Sunil has been an NCC cadet in Dehradun for a while. His ID card shows the designation Signal 3 GTR, which was found to be fake in the investigation conducted by military intelligence. Bareilly Cantt Inspector Rajiv Kumar Singh said that there is already a case of dowry registered against him in Cantt police station, which his wife had filed on April 22. He is also accused of being involved in two marriages at a time by pretending to be an army officer.