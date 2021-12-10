Military funeral of Gen Bipin Rawat in 8 points
- Gen Bipin Rawat’s mortal remains have been laid in state at 3 Kamraj Marg from 1100 hours till 1330 hours to enable people to pay the last homage.
- Total of 12 officers (from Army, Navy, and Air Force) of the rank of Brigadier and equivalent are on Vigil Duty to maintain continuous vigil over the mortal remains while it is laid in state.
- Six officers (2 each from Army, Navy, and Air Force) of the rank of Lieutenant General and equivalent will be the Pall(National Flag) Bearers
- Wreaths are being laid by visiting dignitaries while the mortal remains laid in State and will also be laid at Brar Square Cremation Ground.
- Ceremonial Battery of 2233 Field Regiment is providing gun carriage.
- 99 all ranks from the Army, Navy, and Air force and 33 members of the tri-services band will form the front escort while 99 all ranks from the three Services will act as the Rear Escort.
- A total of 800 service personnel will be in attendance for the military funeral of the CDS.
- The CDS is being accorded a 17 gun salute, as per laid down protocols. Postrank of Lieutenant General and equivalent.
