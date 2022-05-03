Srinagar(Jammu and Kashmir): Army's Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey, who is currently serving as General-Officer-Commanding (GOC) of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, said the that the equipment and weapon system, which is used across the world, had made its way into the Kashmir region. The Army said in Kashmir that the militants are using military equipment from Afghanistan in the Kashmir region, which has been left over after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and sneaking into the Valley.

"There are equipment and weapon systems that are used around the world that have found their way into the Valley. They are not in large numbers, but there are signatures and we have recovered them in some encounters and some on the Line of Control," Pandey said. He said that it's a challenge, but the Indian Army is all ready to tackle any such issue. According to the Army, equipment from Afghanistan has been recovered near the Line of Control and in a few encounters as well. The Army had found some night vision devices and satellite phones. GoC said that a lot of foreign militants in the Valley were quiet and they were putting up local terrorists in the forefront. As local terrorist numbers start coming down, foreign terrorists are getting slowly exposed.

"These terrorists were quietly operating under the garb of influencing people on the path of terrorism. They were putting the local terrorists as the face of terror activities in the Valley. As the number of local terrorists started coming down, they are getting exposed and are compelled to come out of hiding to carry out terror activities against the locals," he said. He said there has been only one infiltration attempt made by terrorists from across the border, but it was foiled. The security grid on the LoC has been made full proof," he said.