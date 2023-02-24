Srinagar (J&K): A civilian was shot at and injured by militants in Hassanpora area of Bijbehara in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday evening. Following this, the victim was shifted to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Bijbehara for treatment, police officials confirmed.

"Terrorists fired upon & injured one Asif Ganai, son of Martyr Head Constable Ali Mohd Ganai outside mosque in Hasanpora Tavela area of Bijbehara Anantnag. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice" Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. He was subsequently moved to another facility for further treatment, police added later in the day. Ganai's father, a J&K police head constable, was killed by militants in January, 2022.

Meanwhile, a man sustained injuries due to a mysterious explosion that occurred while he was digging in his kitchen garden in the town of Sopore in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday. The victim, identified as Mohammad Jamal Dar of Warpora town, sustained splinter injuries in his right eye and head. Those in the vicinity rushed to the spot, and found Dar injured in his orchard.

A case was subsequently registered into the incident. It remains unclear as to whether it was a leftover shell which exploded upon contact by the victim, or it was purposely kept at the spot by anyone.