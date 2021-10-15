Pulwama: The security forces in Pulwama on Friday killed an alleged militant who the Kashmir Zone police said was also involved in the recent civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir.

The militant identified as Shahid Basir Sheikh was killed following a gunfight between the Indian Army and militants in Wahibug village of Pulwama.

The police also said an AK-47 rifle and ammo magazines were recovered during the raid.

The exchange of fire commenced after the army cordoned off the village following a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area.

As soon as the army search party started advancing towards suspected hideouts, the militants indiscriminately opened fire, sources said.

According to reports, a heavy exchange of fire between forces and the rebels is underway.

