Srinagar: Militants on Tuesday reportedly attacked security personnel guarding Kashmiri Pandit community members in Herpora Batagund area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district. However, no loss of life or injury has been reported in the incident. As per local reports, an unknown number of militants fired upon the minority guards from a distance, which was retaliated by the security personnel. No loss of life among the security personnel was reported in the incident. Soon after the incident, security forces cordoned off the area to nab the fleeing militants.

