J&K: Three militants killed in Shopian encounter
Published on: 3 hours ago |
Updated on: 1 hours ago
Updated on: 1 hours ago
Shopian: Three militants were killed in an ongoing encounter between security forces and militants in Shopian district of South Kashmir. The encounter began after police and army received a tip-off about the presence of militants at the Nagbal area of Shopian.
A police official said that so far three militants have been killed and the operation is on.
