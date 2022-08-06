J&K: Militants hurl sticky bomb at Kashmiri Pandit houses in Kralpora; no loss of life reported
Published on: 9 minutes ago
Srinagar: Suspected militants hurled a sticky bomb in the Kralpora area on the outskirts of Srinagar which caused damage to window panes of some houses where Kashmiri Pandits reside. Security forces have cordoned off the area and a search operation to nab the attackers in on.
This is a developing story. More details will follow.
