Srinagar (J&K): A search operation by police and Army is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kokernag after security forces received inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

The army, according to sources, received a tip-off about the militants hiding in Pinzgam area of Kokarnag constituency of South Kashmir's Anantnag district, after which the area was cordoned off by the security forces. A house-to-house search operation was conducted and the exit points to the area were sealed.

More details to follow