Srinagar: Militants on Wednesday evening fired upon a small police party moving in a vehicle in the Allochibagh area of Central Kashmir's Srinagar district.

In a tweet, the Kashmir Police Zone wrote, "In Allochibagh bund area of Srinagar, terrorists fired upon a vehicle bound small police party. This was effectively retaliated by the police party. Terrorists took advantage of darkness and ran away towards the built-up area. No injury or other damage took place. CASO launched in the area."

The attack took place at a time when security has been beefed up across Kashmir due to the ongoing Amarnath pilgrimage. It also happened a day after militants hurled a grenade at a police post in the Ramban district of Jammu region.