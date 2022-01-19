Anantnag (J&K): Militants on Wednesday fired at a CRPF bunker at the KP road in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. However, there was no casualty in the incident.

Police sources said that the militants fired "3-4 bullets" at the bunker near FM Gali but there was no injury or loss of life in the incident.

