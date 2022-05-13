Srinagar: An unidentified militant belonging to the Lashkar-i-Toiba outfit has been killed in an ongoing gunfight in the Brar Aragam area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said.

"BandiporaEncounterUpdate: 1 terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said. As per the Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, "two recently infiltrated Pakistani terrorists of LeT terror outfit who escaped from a recent anti-terrorist operation on 11/5/22 at the Salinder forest area were tracked down and were trapped in Brar today."

