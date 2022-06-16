Srinagar: One militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter between militants and security forces on Thursday afternoon in the Mishipora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

According to J&K Police, a cordon and search operation in the area was on since Tuesday, June 14, and it turned into a gunfight on Thursday in which one militant was killed so far. Local reports quoting a police officer said that two to three militants are believed to be trapped and one among them is suspected to be involved in the killing of Rajni Bala, the teacher who was shot dead on May 31 in the Gopalpora area of the southern district.

A second encounter is going on in the Kokernag area of the nearby Anantnag district. Police have also recovered a 15-kilogram IED in the Litter area of Pulwama on Thursday. The twin encounters and the IED recovery coincide with the two-day J&K visit of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Rajnath reached Baramulla on Thursday and is going to visit Pahalgam on Friday. Pahalgam is in the same district where the encounter is going on.