Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed in a brief shootout while two others fled in the Hazratbal area of Srinagar in Jammu Kashmir on Thursday afternoon, police said. "One terrorist killed by Srinagar Police in Hazratbal area. Search for two others who fled from the encounter site going on," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a statement.

This is the 3rd militant killing in Kashmir of the day after two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir's Pulwama. Police said both the militants were affiliated with the LeT outfit.