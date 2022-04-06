J&K: Two militants have been killed in an encounter with security forces at Arigam village in the Tral subdistrict of South Kashmir's Awantipora district in the wee hours of Wednesday, the J&K Police said. The encounter is still in progress. "Two militants Safat Muzzaffar Sofi and Umer Teli have been neutralised in Tral. Sofi is associated with AuGH while Teli with LeT," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

He further said, "Both the militants were involved in several militancy-related activities, including the killing of Sarpanch Sameer Ahmed in Khanmoh, in the Srinagar city. Now, they were operating from Tral." Earlier, a police official said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering a gunfight. Earlier on Monday, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation apprehended a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in the Ladoora area of Rafiabad, Sopore.