Srinagar: One of the militants involved in the killing of a CRPF trooper in Srinagar's Lal Chowk on Monday was killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces while his associate is trapped at the encounter site, J&K police said on Sunday. A police spokesman said this morning that an encounter broke out in Srinagar with reports saying the firefight raged in the Beshambar Nagar area of the city.

In a separate statement later, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that a militant involved in the CRPF trooper's killing on Monday had been killed in the encounter adding his associate was still trapped in the area. The CRPF trooper Vishal was killed in the militant attack in the Maisuma area of Srinagar while another trooper was injured in the attack. Gunfight broke out this morning after the security forces cordoned the area following a tip-off about the presence of militants.

