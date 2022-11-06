New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one absconding accused for his involvement in an ambush on a convoy of the Commandant of Assam Rifles (46th BN) in Manipur that took place in November last year.

A statement issued from the NIA said that the accused identified as Machukring Zamshim Shimray, a resident of the Ukhrul district of Manipur was arrested on Saturday.

“On Saturday, based on secret information, a joint team of NIA, Assam Rifles and Assam Police conducted a special operation and arrested Machukring Zamshim Shimray against whom NIA had declared a cash reward of Rs 4 lakhs. The arrested accused was an active cadre of Manipur Naga Peoples’ Front (MNPF) and was directly involved in the ambush,” the NIA said.

The case pertains to the attack on the convoy of 46th BN Assam Rifles on November 13 last year by a group of armed militants near Sialsih village of Churachandpur District, Manipur. As a result of the attack, seven persons, including CO Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife, and minor son, and four other Assam Rifles personnel were killed and six other personnel were injured.

A case in FIR No. 12(11)2021 dated 13.11.2021 u/s 121/121A/302/307/ 326/34 of IPC, Section 25 (1-C) of Arms Act, Sections 10/16/18/20/39 of UA(P) Act and Section 5 of Explosive Substances Act was registered at Singngat Police Station, Churachndpur District, Manipur.

The National Investigation Agency re-registered the case as FIR No. RC-33/2021/NIA-DLI on November 27, 2021, and started investigations.