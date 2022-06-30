Srinagar: The security forces on Wednesday destroyed a militant hideout in the Nadihal area on the Srinagar-Bandipora Highway, the police said. As informed by the officials, the action was initiated after they were successful in discovering an arrested militant in the said area near Nadihal.

The official further informed that after the arrested local hybrid fighter was spotted there, a team of security forces was rushed to the spot and the traffic was stopped immediately. "The hideout was destroyed without any loss of life or property," he said, adding that traffic was restored after two hours.

Earlier, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted that they had arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba hybrid militant near Papchhan Bandipora, identified as Mehboob Al-Anam, a resident of Nadihal. The police had further clarified that 3 AK rifles, 10 magazines, 380 rounds, 2 kg IEDs, 01 sugar grenade and other weapons and ammunition were recovered from the discovery.