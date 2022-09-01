Srinagar: Based on inputs, police alongside Indian Army soldiers from 42 RR busted a militant hideout in a forested area in Syedabad Pastana village under Tral sub-division in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.

Incriminating material such as documents belonging to proscribed militant outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) and other material such as edible items, utensils etc were also recovered from the spot, officials said.

All recovered material has been taken into police custody for investigation. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC at Tral Police Station. Further probe is on.