Srinagar: Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said the recent militant attacks on non-local workers and CRPF personnel "amount to playing with peace-loving people. I heard people saying that the non-locals come here for us, to work for us. Whether they work at brick kilns, fields, or construction sites, they work for the welfare of the people."

Police will not tolerate such attacks. Action will be taken on this, "DGP Singh said while talking to the media on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony of a paramilitary CRPF person, who was killed in a militant attack in Srinagar on Monday. The CRPF trooper was shot at, along with his fellow trooper in the Maisuma area of Srinagar, later, he succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

Earlier in the day, two non-locals were shot at and injured in the Lijora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama. The attack on the non-locals came hours after two non-locals were fired at by militants in the Litter area of Pulwama. On Monday evening, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot at and injured in Chotagam village of Shopian district.

DGP Singh said that police would continue to work for strengthening peace in J&K. He also informed that 42 militants were killed in the past three months while 32 foreign militants were killed last year. He said that OGWs are being "kept out of circulation and legal action is being taken against them".

