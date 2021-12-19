Srinagar: Security forces on Sunday arrested a militant associate in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir and seized ammunition from him, police said. Anantnag Police and (Army's) 1 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) arrested a terrorist associate identified as Feroz Ahmad Zargar alias Kamraan, a resident of Gratbal Quimoh Kulgam, a police spokesperson said. He said the forces seized a Chinese Pistol along with a magazine and other ammunition from his possession. Police have registered a case and an investigation has been initiated, the spokesperson said.

Also Read: Situation in J-K worsened after abrogation of Article 370: Mehbooba

(PTI)