Ramban (J&K): Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh visited the Nile area of ​​Ramso sub-division of hilly district Ramban in Jammu region on Monday. Addressing a public meeting, he said that militancy is gradually ending in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that those who disturb the peaceful atmosphere of Jammu and Kashmir will not be spared and strict action will be taken against them. He also said that if the neighbouring country Pakistan "attempts any wrong action, the security forces are ready to give a full reply."