Sirohi (Rajasthan): Mild tremors were felt in Sirohi district late on Friday night. People were scared and ran out of their houses to a safer place. Tremors were felt at around 2.27 am. It was revealed that the epicentre of the earthquake was Jalore and its intensity was measured at 4.6 on the Richter scale.

Earthquake was felt in all parts of Sirohi district, including Reodar, Mandar, Abu Road, Mount Abu and Pindwara, Sirohi, but there is no report of any damage to property or casualty so far. People are calling each other and enquiring about the safety of their kith and kin. Notably, on Thursday also mild tremors were felt.

