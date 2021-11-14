Visakhapatnam: An earthquake measuring 1.8 on the Richter Scale hit Vishakhapatnam Sunday morning causing mild tremors in parts of the city.

According to reports, tremors were reported from Akkayyapalem, Madhuranagar, Beach Road, Tatichetlapalem, Allipuram, Asilmetta, Seethammadhara, Gurudwara, Railway Station, Beach Road, HB colony, Gnanapuram, Bangarammametta, Simhachalam, Adavivaram and Gopalapatnam areas.

The National Centre for Seismology said an earthquake struck the city at 7.13 a.m.

People rushed out of their homes on feeling vibrations and hearing sounds. The tremors lasted for a few seconds, they said.

Reports said no casualties have been reported so far.