Pulwama (Kashmir): A non-local worker was injured when terrorists opened fire at him in Ugergund area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday morning, a top official said. The worker was identified as Muneerul Islam, who hails from West Bengal. He has been shifted to the district hospital where his condition is stable. The area has been cordoned off. Soon after the attack the whole area has been cordoned off and a hunt is going on to nab the attackers. Further details are awaited.

Also Read: Kashmir: Militant Hideout busted in Tral