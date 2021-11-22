Hyderabad: A migrant worker commits suicide by standing in front of Rajadhani Express at Ramagudam Railway Station in Peddapalli district. According to police, he was mentally disturbed, therefore, he resorted to the extreme step. Though the passengers at the railway station raised an alarm, the youth could not be saved.

The police said Sanjay, a native of Khaira in Odisha, was staying with his grandfather in Hyderabad and was working in a hardware shop. He was suffering from mental illness and was also undergoing treatment for the past three years.

Sanjay’s health condition deteriorated over the last few days and on Sunday, he arrived at the Ramagundam Railway Station and committed suicide. The railway police registered a case.