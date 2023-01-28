Visuals from fighter plane crash site in Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

Bharatpur: A fighter plane has crashed in Rajashtan's Bharatpur district on Saturday, officials said. An MiG aircraft belonging to Indian Air Force has crashed, police said. The incident happened in Uchain area here. The number of casualties in the mishap was not known immediately.

The local police and the district administration rushed to the crash site soon after they received alerts. Air Force officials have also reached to the spot. It is possible that this aircraft might have taken off from Agra Air Force Station in Uttar Pradesh. Currently, the Air Force is yet to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Defence PRO Colonel Amitabh Sharma said they have received the information regarding the accident. Efforts are on to identify the aircraft and those who were flying on it. Villagers of Nagla Bija said that a 'fighter plane' fell down from the sky in the fields at around 10.30 am. The villagers rushed to the site in huge numbers. Some tried to put out the flames on the wreckage with the sand. Some were seen taking the videos of the wreckage and the crowd.

The villagers said neither the pilot nor the passengers were to be seen anywhere near the crash site. Police believe the pilot must have ejected to safety before the plane went down. No official statement has been put out by the Indian Air Force about the incident yet.

Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said the aircraft crashed in an open field in the Ucchain area of the city. However, it was not immediately clear whether it was a helicopter or a plane. It was also not known yet whether it was a civil or military aircraft, PTI reported quoting police.

"Received info about a plane crash around 10-10.15 am. After coming here, it was found it was an IAF fighter jet. Going by the debris, we're unable to adjudge if it's a fighter plane or a regular plane. Yet to know if pilots got out or are still in," Bharatpur DSP Raj told ANI.