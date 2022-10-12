MiG 29K fighter aircraft crashes during sortie over sea off Goa coast
Published on: 12 minutes ago
MiG 29K fighter aircraft crashes during sortie over sea off Goa coast
Published on: 12 minutes ago
New Delhi: A MiG 29K fighter aircraft crashed over the sea on a routine sortie off the Goa coast after it developed a technical malfunction while returning to base, the Indian Navy stated on Wednesday. The pilot ejected safely and was recovered in a swift search and rescue operation. He is reported to be in stable condition. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident.
Loading...