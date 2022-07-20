Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Jal Shakti Department Dinesh Khatik who was miffed over departmental transfers for which he was not taken into the loop, has now written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah which has come in the public domain and reads "under the current transfer policy, there has been a lot of corruption in all the transfers"

The letter further alleged that "when the officials were asked to share the departmental details with me, they did not oblige and didn't even treat me in a respectful manner". The letter also talks about a heap of corruption and irregularities in one of the most ambitious project of the government-Namami Gange.

Dinesh Khatik is said to be considering resigning from the Yogi government. While another Minister for PWD Jitin Prasada is also said to be upset with the government over the transfer of his officer on special duty (OSD).

MoS Khatik was reportedly miffed over not being allotted the work even after over 100 days of government formation in the state. He was also angry over not being heard on transfer matters. On Wednesday, when reporters approached him asking for clarification over an ongoing row, while he was coming out of his residence, he ducked the question by saying "there is no issue" and went straight into his car.

As per the reports, he also had given up on his security, vehicles, and official residence. However, Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary of Information, has denied any such speculation and termed it as rumors. Khatik, who got elected from the Hastinapur assembly seat of Meerut, was appointed as minister of state in the state government but after getting miffed, he also wrote a letter to the central leadership "I am resigning because I am hurt," he says in the letter that alleges irregularities in departmental transfers.

"I was not given any importance because I am a Dalit. I have no authority as a minister. My ministry job does not help the cause of the Dalit community. I am not called for any meetings or informed about happenings in my ministry. This is an insult to the Dalit community," Khatik writes.

Similarly, Jitin Prasada is also said to be upset with the Yogi government over the removal of his officer on special duty (OSD). The action over the OSD including five senior officers of the Public Works Department (PWD), comes after serious irregularities found in the departmental transfers. It's being speculated that Jitin Prasada is likely to go to Delhi on Wednesday and meet Home Minister Amit Shah to talk about the investigation.