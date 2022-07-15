New Delhi: Weeks after providing Y+ security to 15 rebel MLAs of Maharashtra, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday withdrew the security arrangements provided to the legislators. According to the sources in the MHA, all 15 MLAs were provided with Y+ security of CRPF following an IB report on threat perception on their lives.

Security had been provided to the 15 rebel MLAs of the Eknath Shinde faction after they raised security concerns for their families in Maharashtra. The rebel MLAs have been camping in Guwahati immediately after withdrawing support from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The rebel MLAs from whom security arrangements have been withdrawn include Ramesh Banori, Mangesh Kundalkar, Sanjay Sirsat, Latabai Sonbane, Prakash Surbey, Sadanand Saranvankar, Yogesh Dada Kadam, Pratap Sarnaik, Yamini Jadhav, Pradip Jaishwal, Sanhay Rathod, Dadaji Bhuse, Dilip Lande, Balaji Kalyanar and Sandipan Bhumre.