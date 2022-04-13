New Delhi: Being aware of the strategical importance of Ladakh from India's defense perspective, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the Ministry of Civil Aviation as well as the Ministry of Railways to expedite the process to ensure connectivity to this Himalayan region by air and train. The Home Ministry had an elaborate meeting with the representatives of the other two central ministries and reviewed the present status in this direction.

A senior Home Ministry official privy to the meeting told ETV Bharat on Wednesday that the railway ministry has informed in the meeting that a survey and preparation of DPR are in progress for the construction of 498 km Bilaspur-Leh railway line to provide rail connectivity to Ladakh from Himachal Pradesh. The importance of the much-needed railway project is being felt more now as China has expanded its rail and road infrastructure close to the Indian border.

Similarly, the UT administration of Ladakh on the recommendation of the Airport Authority of India has requested the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to carry out a feasibility study of commercial flights from Kargil airport. "The administration of UT of Ladakh has paid the consultancy charges to ICAO," the Home Ministry official said. The budget has also been projected for operating subsidized helicopter services in Ladakh.

At present, the administration is operating two Pawan Hans Helicopters B3 and Mi-172 in various sectors of Ladakh and from Kargil to Srinagar and Jammu. Air connectivity by regular commercial flights to Kargil has been a long-standing requirement. Kargil has an airport with a runway of 6000 feet. However, there are technical issues in landing big-bodied aircraft, the official said.

The official further said that about 40 helipads in various locations of Leh and Kargil are being constructed. "At a time when India is thwarting all possible attempts of aggression by foreign countries, construction of these helipads is very much critical from India's security point of view," the Home Ministry official said. These new air links will not only boost tourism but will also become an asset for India's armed forces besides ensuring quick delivery of relief during natural disasters.

As far as road connectivity to Ladakh is concerned, a 14.50 km Zojila tunnel on Srinagar -Leh national highway is being constructed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) through NHIDCL for round the year connectivity to Ladakh from Srinagar.

"A fresh proposal has also been sent by the UT administration of Ladakh to MoRTH to convert the proposed service tunnel to an additional full tunnel to make the Zojila a four-lane tunnel. Besides, MoRTH has also been requested to consider constructing structures for protection from avalanches on the road accessing the tunnels on both sides to make it reliable," the official said.

Also Read: MHA likely to slash central grants for police modernisation to many states due to lack of basic infra