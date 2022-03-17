New Delhi: Being aware of the fact that terrorist organizations keep injecting ammunition, explosives, fake currency, and other contraband items into India from across the border, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to provide a US-made multi-model passive detection system (MMPDS) technology to the central security agencies.

This technology is a MUON based static scanner technology called MMPDS technology for full-body scanning of vehicles for concealed contraband goods including all types of firearms, ammunition, explosives, components used in the fabrication of IED, gun silencers, various telescopic sights, night vision devices, radio equipment, fake currency precious metal, etc., narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, etc.

"At present after correspondence, presentations, and technical discussions with M/S SSBI Ltd and OEM, the dates for demonstration of MMPDS system at OEM's R&D facility and Onsite installation at the USA has been sought and awaited from the firm," CRPF director general Kuldiep Singh said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has earlier announced his government's intention to provide such X-ray technology to the security agencies. The CRPF DG was talking to a selected group of reporters in New Delhi coinciding with the CRPF Day to be held on Saturday.

Admitting the fact that terrorism-related incidents have witnessed a minor increase in J&K for the last few days, Singh said that the security agencies have been taking all possible steps to contain the situation. "There is a presence of a little number of foreign terrorists and on many occasions, terrorists get directives from across the border," Singh said.

Asserting that there is a conducive atmosphere in J&K to visit for tourism purposes, Singh said, December and January were the two good months for the security agency where it was able to neutralize a good number of terrorists and ensure peace in the region.

He said that the atmosphere is good for Kashmiri pandits too to return to their home "and whenever required CRPF will vacate their (Kashmiri pandits) homes. It is worth mentioning that CRPF, in many places, has been using houses of Kashmiri pandits and temples in J&K as their base camp.

Giving details on the terrorism and insurgency-related issues, Singh said that 175 terrorists were killed by the CRPF in J&K from March 1, 2021, to March 16, 2022.

He said that 19 LWE (Maoists) members and 2 insurgents were also killed by the security agencies during the same period. "As many as 183 terrorists in J&K, 699 Maoists in. LWE areas and 861 insurgents in Northeast were also apprehended by the CRPF during the same period," said Singh.

He said that a good number of Maoists and insurgents were also surrendered during the same period. Giving more details regarding the achievements of CRPF, the DG said that 545 arms were recovered, 15,495 ammunition were recovered, 1615.775 kg explosives, 425 IEDs, 271 grenades, 1382 detonators were also recovered by the CRPF from March last year till March 16 this year.



Singh said that as many as 135 encounters also took place between security agencies and terrorist organizations where 13 CRPF personnel were martyred and 136 others were injured. Referring to the mental stress and suicide tendency of the security force personnel, Singh said that proper steps have been taken in this connection.

"We keep consulting with mental health experts for the well-being of our personnel," said Singh. He informed that 10 CRPF personnel committed suicide in 2022.

When asked about the requirement of a dedicated chopper service for CRPF to utilize in the evacuation purpose, Singh said that they keep raising the issue with concerned stakeholders from time to time.

"I would like to say that we have acquired chopper services from IAF and BSF. We get their service whenever required," said Singh. He was replying to a query from reporters where an assistant commandant of CRPF lost both his legs after he was transported more than 22 hours later from the Naxal affected areas to Delhi AIIMS.



Singh clarified that visibility was a major hindrance in that particular evacuation process. The CRPF DG informed that from 2020 till 2022 as many as 58 forward operating bases (FOBs) have also been established in LWE areas which are giving them an upper hand over the Maoists.

Referring to the presence of women personnel in CRPF, Singh said that 18 Mahila commandos have been inducted into the COBRA force.



"We are giving prominence to the women personnel as well. We have also initiated a move to establish women suitable barracks in different locations," said Singh.



Talking about the issue of providing security to VIPs, Singh said that the security force is providing security cover to 117 protectees of various categories. During the recently held Assembly elections in five states, Singh said that VIP security was provided to 42 protectees out of which 27 have also been withdrawn.



"VIP security training center (VSTC) is presently functioning on an ad-hoc basis at Greater Noida. The case for regularisation of VSTC is under consideration with MHA," Singh said. He informed that apart from inducting 32 women personnel into the VIP security wing, Singh said 4401 personnel of CAPF, 149 of Delhi police, and 123 of RPF/RPSF personnel have been trained during 2021-22.



He said that 1552 CAPF companies and 494 SAP companies were mobilized during the recently held Assembly elections in five States. Talking about the drones and cyber security issue, the CRPF DG said that the information security and emergency response team (ISERT) has been established in CRPF to ensure cyber hygiene and information security.

"To ensure information security, audits of all PCs connected to the internet are done periodically," Sing said. He, however, admitted that the use of drones by forces inimical to India's security especially in J&K and Punjab is a serious challenge for the security agency. Referring to the welfare of the CRPF personnel, Singh said that the compensation for security personnel killed during actions has been increased to Rs 30 lakhs from Rs 20 lakhs.



"Financial assistance from central welfare fund has also been increased from Rs 1.5 lakh for personnel killed in action to Rs 5 lakh. Singularly, in all other cases the assistance has been increased from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh," Singh said.

He further informed that the financial assistance from risk fund in case of disability has also been categorized like Rs 5 lakh for personnel having disability percentage of 0-25 percent, Rs 10 lakh for personnel having disability percentage of 25-50 percent, Rs 15 lakh for personnel having disability percentage of 50-75 percent and Rs 20 lakh for personnel having disability percentage of 75-100 percent.