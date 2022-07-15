New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sounded a high alert in several states especially Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh following intelligence reports that radical elements might try to create disturbance during the Kanwar Yatra.

Taking serious note of the Intelligence Bureau report, the MHA asked the state governments to increase police visibility and surveillance on all routes which will be used by the pilgrims. Similar instructions have been issued to the Railway Board as pilgrims also use railways for their yatra. Accordingly, Railway Protection Force (RPF) has also been put on high alert.

The Kanwar Yatra is taking place after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Yatra begins on the first day of the Hindu month of Shravan during which devotees reach Haridwar in large numbers and collect the waters of the Ganga for offering it to Shiva temples. The MHA in its instructions issued to the States has also asked them to make aerial surveillance with the use of drones besides using CCTV cameras.

Devotees from states like Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab also visit Haridwar during this time. Quoting the intelligence report, an MHA official told ETV Bharat that radical elements will definitely try to create a law and order situation during the Kanwar Yatra. The alert issued by the Home Ministry assumes significance given the recent "hate incidents" that took place in a few states. "We are keeping no stones unturned to maintain law and order in all the states," the official said.