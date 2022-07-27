New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday clarified that there are no restrictions on internet services in Jammu & Kashmir at present.

"After the Constitutional changes of August 5, 2019, the internet services were temporarily suspended in Jammu & Kashmir for the maintenance of law and order and to ensure the safety and security of the public. However, the internet services were restored in a graded manner," said Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

He said that as a law enforcement agency, the police are duty bound to take action under law against any person who is found involved in such activities prejudicial to the security and sovereignty of the country. He further said that during the current year, two individuals associated with media organizations have been detained under Public Safety Act as reported by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

In another reply, Rai said that 15 persons have lost their lives due to flash floods during the sacred Amarnath yatra in July this year. As per information provided by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir no person has been reported missing, Rai said.