New Delhi: In a major development, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has restored the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration of Missionaries of Charity (MoC).

A few days ago, the ministry withdrew the FCRA nod from this catholic religious organization set up by Nobel laureate Mother Teresa.

The MHA, earlier, in a statement said that FCRA nod from MoC has been withdrawn as "some adverse inputs were noticed."

MHA's earlier decision raised eyebrows of a section of people with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vehemently criticizing the Centre for withdrawing FCRA registration.

With the renewal of FCRA registration, MoC will now be able to receive foreign funds and utilise them.

The FCRA registration is necessary for associations to receive foreign contributions for educational, social, religious, economic and cultural activities.

In a notification issued on December 31, the Home Ministry had extended the earlier deadline of renewal of registration of thousands of NGOs from December 31, 2021, to March 31, 2022.



As per the Home Ministry, the extended Deadline will be applicable to NGOs and associations who had applied before December 31 and their application has not been declined so far.



It may be mentioned here that the registration of thousands of NGOs and associations under the FCRA lapsed on December 31, 2021.

