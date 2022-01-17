New Delhi: In a significant development, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has renewed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration of Congress president Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT).

It may be mentioned here that in 2020, the Home Ministry had set up a committee to look into alleged violations of various legal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Income Tax Act, and the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) by both the NGOs.

The committee was also assigned to look after another association named Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust (IGMT), although it was not registered under FCRA.

The registration of both RGF and RGCT has been renewed up to 2026. The ruling BJP earlier targeted Congress over the donation pattern of both RGF and RGCT. BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda had earlier alleged that RGF had accepted a donation of $300,000 from China during 2005-06.

However, the Congress party has denied the allegation and said that both the associations were doing humanitarian work.

ETV Bharat did not get any response from senior Home Ministry officials when contacted for a comment over the matter.

It was on December 31, FCRA registration of nearly 6,000 NGOs had lapsed as they did not apply for renewal or did not meet the eligibility conditions. The FCRA registration is valid for five years.

However, FCRA registration of more than 25 NGOs ceased to exist on Monday. As of now, there are 16,876 registered NGOs, down from 22,762 active on December 31. Registration of 12533 NGOs ceased or expired to date.

