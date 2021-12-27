New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry (MHA) on Monday said that the Missionaries of Charity (MoC’s) application for renewal of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration was refused on December 25 for not meeting eligibility conditions as some adverse inputs were received.

The Ministry in a statement said that no request and revision application has been received from Missionaries of Charity (MoC) for review of this refusal of renewal.

While considering the MoC's renewal application, some adverse inputs were noticed. In consideration of these inputs on record, the renewal application of MoC was not approved, the MHA said.

“MHA did not freeze any accounts of MoC. State Bank of India has informed that MoC itself sent a request to SBI to freeze its accounts,” the Ministry said.

The Missionaries of Charity was registered under FCRA vide Registration No 147120001 and its registration was valid up-to October 31 Oct this year.

“The validity was subsequently extended up-to 31 Dec 2021 along with other FCRA Associations whose renewal applications were pending renewal,” the MHA said.