New Delhi: Shocked over the corrupt practices being involved in the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has opened a complaint box besides installed an online system to stop such illegal practices. The move was taken days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against 36 accused, involved in illegal practices for FCRA clearance.

Several public servants, Home Ministry officials, as well as private persons, are found involved in FCRA clearance networks. "Any complaint regarding malpractices in FCRA and MU wings of Foreigners Division, MHA may be sent to email fcra-complaints@mha.gov.in," the MHA said. It further said that a joint secretary-level officer will have the exclusive right to access the e-mail.

Similarly, a complaint box has also been placed near MHA reception in Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (MDCNS), near India Gate, New Delhi. "Any person desirous of raising a complaint of malpractices related to FCRA may drop a complaint in the box," the MHA said.

The CBI has recently conducted search operations following reports of malpractices where the accused allegedly charged speed money and problem resolving money to expedite FCRA nods. The investigation agency arrested more than 12 people including public servants involved in such malpractices. FCRA registration of 2576 institutions and NGOs in Tamil Nadu has been canceled to date followed by 2025 in Andhra Pradesh and 2024 in Maharashtra.

