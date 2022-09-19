Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has submitted a Rs 248 crore plan to the central government for modernization, for which the Union Home Ministry is calling a meeting for its approval. The plan proposes sanctioning funds for modern weapons and other equipment for the J&K Police to fight militancy in the Union Territory.

However, this plan is being presented at a time when police and security forces officials say that militancy in Kashmir has reduced in strength and numbers. The police have said in the plan that some advanced weapons and equipment have been recovered from the militants in the Valley in recent months, which has necessitated the modernization of the police to counter them.

Sources say that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs is holding a meeting in Delhi on Monday on this project in which the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbagh Singh, Finance Department and other relevant officers are participating.