New Delhi: In an effort to implement the “Modernisation of Prison” project in prisons in all States and UTs, the Union Home Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued guidelines for implementing the much-needed scheme.

In an official communication written to the chief secretaries and administrators of States and UTs, the MHA has said that prisons are an important and integral part of the criminal justice system of the country as they not only play a critical role in keeping the offenders in custodial segregation but also help in process of their reformation and reintegration with the society through various correctional programs in the jail.

“Given the significance of prisons in the criminal justice system, the MHA attaches high importance to efficient prison management and correctional administration. As part of its ongoing support to States and UTs in various forms, including the issue of guidelines and advisories in the matter of prison reforms from time to time, MHA has decided to provide grants in aid to the States and UTs through the modernization of prison project for a period of five years starting from the financial year 2021-22, for using modern-day security equipment in prison for enhancing the security in the jail and to facilitate the task of reformation of prisoners through correctional administration,” the official note said.

It may be ensured that funds released for the project are used strictly for the purpose for which the grant in aid is being provided, the MHA said.

Objective of modernization of prison project:

Filling the existing gaps in the security infrastructure of jails. It also aims to provide new security equipment to jails in line with modern-day technologies.

Components of the projects:

Video conference infrastructure will be used for the production of jail inmates before the courts and for trial proceedings, etc of high-risk inmates. Body-worn cameras, metal detectors, and baggage scanners are some of the critical components of the project.

Also Read: Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's son declared designated terrorist by MHA