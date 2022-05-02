New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an alert to at least 12 states across India where illegal Rohingya immigrants have been found staying.

The alert was issued following an intelligence report which suspects that the 'illegal' Rohingya immigrants might get involved in anti-national activities. The report further suspects the hand of illegal Rohingya behind the Jahangirpuri violence in the national capital. Quoting the report, a senior home ministry official told ETV Bharat that the Rohingya have been found staying in different places in the national capital including the Jahangirpuri area.

“An alert has been sounded across different states so that the concerned governments can take all necessary actions to avert any form of violence and law and order situation,” the official said. The alert was issued to Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka and Kerala.

The Home Ministry has earlier said that the Rohingya are suspected to be involved in anti-social activities. “Since illegal immigrants enter without valid travel documents in a clandestine and surreptitious manner, there is suspicion of their involvement in anti-social activities,” the Home Ministry has earlier said. Approximately 671,000 Rohingya refugees have fled targeted violence and serious human rights violations in Myanmar since August 2017, and are living in miserable conditions as refugees in neighbouring countries including Bangladesh and India. The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) places them among the “the most vulnerable groups of the forcibly displaced”.

