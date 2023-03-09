New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has intensified its process to hand over the responsibility of VIP security to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the country's elite security agency guarding government establishments, PSUs, and airports. At present, Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and National Security Guards (NSG) are assigned to provide security to the VIPs at present.

All these three paramilitary forces provide security to at least 270 people under different categories such as Z-plus, Z, and Y. Last week, Director Generals of all the central armed police forces (CAPF) were called by the Home Ministry for their suggestions on the move to handover VIP security solely to CISF. "DGs of CISF, CRPF and ITBP present in the meeting discussed the issue elaborately and put forward their suggestions in this matter," a senior official in the Home Ministry told ETV Bharat.

Responding to a query, a senior CRPF official said that if the process gets materialized then CRPF can concentrate on counter-insurgency and counter-terror operations as well as all other internal security issues. VIP security costs the exchequer nearly Rs 400 crore annually. It has four categories including Z-plus (38 guards approx), Z (24 guards approx), Y (11 guards approx), and X (two guards).

The issue of handing over VIP security to CISF has been discussed since 2018 after a Parliamentary committee recommended the Home Ministry for the same. CISF will observe its 54th Raising Day on Sunday (March 12). CISF came into existence in 1969 with a strength of 3,000 personnel to provide security to PSUs, airports, and government establishments. At present, it has a strength of 1,71,635 personnel.

The agency now provides security to nuclear installations, space establishments, among other such establishments. Ever since its establishment under an Act of Parliament on March 10, 1969, CISF was observing its Raising Day on March 10. But for the first time this year, the Day will be observed on March 12 in Hyderabad. Presently, CISF is deployed at 66 airports for providing security. It also appraises relevant authorities from time to time about aviation security in different forums. The government has recently initiated the move to deploy private security agencies at different airports which are under CISF security cover to man non-core aviation security duty points.

The CISF has a dedicated fire wing that gives fire protection to 108 different Public Sector Undertakings. During the year 2021, the CIFS fire wing successfully intervened in 3570 fire calls and secured property worth Rs 81.57 crore.

