New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked central intelligence agencies as well as the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to launch a massive crackdown against the "hybrid" terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir following reports that many of such terrorists were involved in recent incidents that took place in Jammu and Kashmir.

A senior official in the Home Ministry told ETV Bharat on Monday that the involvement of hybrid terrorists was found in the recent targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir. "This has become a major cause of concern for the security agencies deputed in J&K as it's not an easy task to identify the hybrid terrorists," the official said. "Pakistan-based terrorist organisations like the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) mostly target the gullible youths by radicalising them in the name of Jihad," added the official.

Who are hybrid terrorists

Hybrid terrorists are those who are not listed as terrorists by security agencies. They are radicalised to carry out terror attacks. After carrying out targeted attacks, they go back into routine life. In a recent operation by the security agencies at Sopore district, two hybrid terrorists were arrested and two pistols have also been recovered from their possession.

"Such hybrid terrorists were severely radicalised and they were instructed to carry out attacks on soft targets, especially on non-locals," the official said. Security agencies believe in the involvement of hybrid terrorists in many of the recent incidents that took place in Jammu and Kashmir. In May, several targeted killings took place in Jammu and Kashmir where a revenue department official Rahul Bhatt; Rajni Bala, a school teacher; Vijay Kumar, a bank manager were the victims of targeted killings. Security agencies believe that Pakistan-based terrorist organisations like LeT and JeM radicalise youths in Jammu and Kashmir through their handlers to become "hybrid terrorist or part-time terrorists."

"On many occasions, they (hybrid terrorists) are lured with money and drugs to get involved in terror attacks," the official said, adding "they are equipped with pistols to carry out attacks." The hybrid terrorist is assigned the job to carry out attacks on soft targets like businessmen, activists, and political leaders from the minority community. However, with hardly 17-days left for the Amarnath Yatra, security forces have launched a massive anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

As many as 100 terrorists including 71 locals and 29 foreigners were killed in different encounters in five months since January this year in Jammu and Kashmir.