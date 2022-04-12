New Delhi: Being aware of the need to develop border infrastructure along India's different frontiers, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has chalked out a massive infrastructure development initiative to complete on a fast track basis. The development initiative will be implemented along all borders including China, Nepal and Bhutan, Myanmar, Pakistan, and Bangladesh border.

India shares 3,488 km of border with China that runs along Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and the Union Territory of Ladakh. About 1,751 kms area divides the India-Nepal border that runs along with Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim. Similarly, India shares 699 km border area with Bhutan and a 1643 kms long border with Myanmar. With Pakistan, India shares 3,323 km long international border that runs along Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, and the Union Territory of J&K and Ladakh.

Apart from the construction and up-gradation of 32 helipads along the India-China border, the Home Ministry has also decided to develop 47 new ITBP border outposts (BOP) and 12 staging camps. "A massive border infrastructure development initiative has been taken up to strengthen the border areas," a senior official in the Home Ministry said.

According to the Home Ministry, the proposed infrastructure development plan for the India-China border includes the construction of 25 Indo-China Border (India-China Border Roads) ICBR-I roads and of 32 ICBR-II roads. As for the Indo-Myanmar border, the development plan includes the construction and development of infrastructure works of the company operating base (COBs) of Assam Rifles and fence and road along the Indo-Myanmar border. Several infrastructure projects will also be taken up for the Indo-Pakistan border including the construction of fencing and road works.

Significantly, for the construction of 25 Indo-China Border (India-China Border Roads) ICBR-I roads measuring 751.58 km, an amount of Rs 3482.52 crore has been sanctioned. "Out of 751.58 km, formation 721.02 km (95 percent) and surfacing 545.05 km (74 percent) has been completed. 18 roads measuring 475.29 km have been completed in all respect and are in operational use. Work on rest of the 7 roads under progress," the official said.

Similarly, the construction of 32 ICBR-II roads measuring 683.12 km, will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 12434.90 crore. It project was approved in 2020. "Work has been started on 8 roads. Land acquisition and other statutory clearance obtained on 18 roads and under progress on 14 roads," the official said.

Speaking on the various initiatives being taken by the Home Ministry for border area development, security expert and Brigadier (retired) BK Khanna told ETV Bharat that such initiatives are very much needed. "At a time when India is facing border issues, mainly from Pakistan and China, development of border areas was the need of the hour. This initiative is not only helpful for India's security and border guarding forces, but it will also inspire the people living along with the border areas," Brigadier Khanna said. On many occasions, it is found that border people leave their villages due lack of infrastructure, communication facilities, and other developments.

